CROMWELL, Conn. — A school system in Connecticut is under investigation by the Trump administration over its transgender athletic policy, the U.S. Department of Education confirmed Tuesday, adding a new flashpoint in the national debate over trans girls’ participation in youth sports. Connecticut town's schools are investigated for transgender athlete policies

James Demetriades, the mayor of Cromwell, said the town's school system could lose nearly $1 million in federal funding if the department determines it’s in violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that forbids discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal assistance.

The mayor, a Democrat, said Monday that the school district would be ineligible for the state’s athletic conference if it didn't allow student athletes to compete on sex-segregated sports teams consistent with their gender identity. He said the district is currently following “all applicable state and federal law as well as the rules for the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.”

“We don’t know why Cromwell was targeted for this action,” Demetriades said in a statement on Facebook. He said the investigation also includes restroom and locker room usage.

The head of the U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, Craig Trainor, said in a statement that the investigation was looking at whether the district's policies were “depriving girls and young women of equal athletic opportunities.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon added that, “This Administration will fight on every front to protect women’s and girls’ sports.”

A community of more than 14,000, Cromwell is about 20 minutes south of the capital, Hartford. A rally in support of transgender youth was planned Tuesday evening at Cromwell High School.

In 2019, during President Donald Trump's first term, the Office for Civil Rights launched an investigation into Connecticut's policy that allows transgender high school athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify. It followed a complaint filed by the families of three girls, who said they were discriminated against by having to compete in track events against two athletes who were identified as male at birth, including one at Cromwell High School.

A federal appeals court in 2022 dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy. It was later revived and the case is still pending. It could be ready for a trial in 2026.

Days after taking office for his second term, Trump signed an executive order titled “ Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," which states that all funds from educational programs “that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy,” will be rescinded.

In his post, Demetriades asked state officials to help hold the town harmless from liability and intervene if Cromwell is sued by the Department of Justice.

In March, the Department of Education opened an investigation into Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, over allowing a transgender athlete to compete on a high school girls’ track-and-field team.

