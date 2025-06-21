Shimla, A day after former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur made serious allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Saturday said the Police Constable recruitment examination on June 15 was conducted in a "fair and transparent manner" with the district administration's help, "strictly adhering to all prescribed procedures and security protocols". Constable recruitment exam: HPPSC rubbishes cheating allegations, condemns dissemination of misinformation

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in a release said it has, however, come to the notice that certain claims regarding cheating/copying in the examination centres have been circulating on social media platforms after the answer key was uploaded on the website.

"The Commission is thoroughly examining the matter, including the review of CCTV footage and reports from examination centres and appropriate action shall be taken if any candidate is found cheating/using unfair means," the release said.

"However, the Commission has not received any such report of cheating/copying from the District administration, Centre Supervisors or Inspecting Officers and also on examining the CCTV footage of particular centres where the candidates have leveled allegations of cheating/copying, no evidence to that effect has been found so far," it added.

The HPPSC strongly condemned dissemination of misinformation on social media platforms and said that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading misleading and unverified claims.

"The Commission remains committed to transparency and accountability and welcomes constructive reporting that serves public interest. However, any attempt to mislead the public or malign this Constitutional institution shall be dealt with strictly, as per law," the release said.

"In case any candidate has any grievance w.r.t. conduct of this exam, he/she is requested to approach the Commission directly for the redressal of their grievances. The Commission assures that all such issues shall be thoroughly enquired into and action as warranted shall be initiated," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur had accused the state government of trying to cover up alleged irregularities in police recruitment.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that there have been several complaints of large-scale irregularities in police recruitment.

Thakur said the two persons arrested in connection with the matter have reportedly confessed to have received ₹34 lakh.

The candidates have also alleged irregularities, but the government is wary of taking stringent action, he added.

The former chief minister alleged that the candidates, mostly females, in Chamba said that some people were allowed to appear in the examination with mobile devices but nobody stopped them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.