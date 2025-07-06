New Delhi, Delhi University's Academic Council in its meeting on Saturday, approved a series of course additions, including a new undergraduate elective on 'Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History', guidelines for supervising fourth-year projects, and skill enhancement courses like 'Radio Jockeying'. Courses on Sikh martyrdom, radio jockeying cleared by DU academic council

The General Elective paper on Sikh martyrdom, introduced by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies , will be available to students across all colleges from the upcoming academic session, said an official statement of DU.

The four-credit course will explore the development of Sikhism, "state persecution" under the Mughal Empire, and the "resistance" led by Sikh gurus and warriors such as Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, the Sahibzadas, and Banda Singh Bahadur.

The course includes site visits to historically significant gurdwaras and forts, alongside screenings of documentaries and interactive tutorials.

Officials said it aims to fill gaps in dominant historical narratives by highlighting the socio-religious contributions of the Sikh community.

The council also approved guidelines for supervision of dissertations, academic projects, and entrepreneurship modules for the fourth year of undergraduate studies under the UGCF 2022 framework.

As per the guidelines, all faculty members, with or without a PhD, are eligible to supervise such work. Each faculty member can guide up to ten students, subject to programme-specific ratios, and each student will be assigned an Advisory Committee for Research .

Some council members, however, submitted a dissent note flagging concerns over high supervisory loads without adjustments in teaching hours. They recommended that faculty supervise no more than three to four students and that guest faculty be factored into the student-teacher ratio.

Expanding hands-on learning opportunities, the university is set to launch a new skill enhancement course on 'Radio Jockeying', where students will be trained in voice modulation, diction, studio operations, live show hosting and interaction with industry professionals.

The curriculum includes practical studio simulations, pronunciation drills, pitch control and show planning.

Other newly approved SECs include 'Eco-Printing on Textiles', 'Vacuum Technology', Surface Ornamentation', 'Medical Diagnostics', and 'Digital Tools for Interior Designing'.

In a relief measure for students impacted by the curriculum transition, DU has approved a two-year extension for students admitted in the 2016-17 academic session to clear their academic backlogs and qualify for a degree. The provision aims to support students affected by the switch from the CBCS to the UGCF system.

The council also approved all curriculum changes proposed by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters, including the removal of papers related to Islam, Pakistan and China from the postgraduate Political Science syllabus.

Another proposal, allowing up to 5 per cent of course credits to be earned via SWAYAM and MOOCs platforms from 2025-26 onwards, faced strong opposition from members who raised concerns over academic standards. A committee has been constituted to review the matter.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh also instructed departments to expedite the submission of pending paper evaluation bills, directing the Examination Branch and Finance Department to ensure timely payments to faculty.

