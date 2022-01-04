COVID 19: Night curfew imposed, educational institutions shut in Punjab

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to clamp night curfew, shut educational institutions and allow cinema halls and restaurants to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab, according to an order issued by the home affairs and justice department on Tuesday.

The district authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance, it said.

“However, all essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts in industry, offices, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes, will be permitted,” it said.

The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed, it further said.

However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

Medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally, it said.

Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated, it said.

Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, and gyms (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international events) shall remain closed , it said, adding no spectators or visitors will be allowed there.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices, working spaces, factories, and industries, it said.

Air conditioned buses will run at 50 per cent capacity, according to the order.

It also said no service shall be provided in government or private offices to people not wearing a mask.

Wearing of mask at public places, including workplaces will be mandatory and must be strictly observed and enforced, the order said.

Social distancing for all the activities shall always be maintained, it further said.

The district authorities may impose additional restrictions as deemed necessary, based on their assessment of the situation, said the order.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of new Covid cases over the last few days.

It has so far recorded 6,05,922 cases with 16,651 deaths.