Creating record to giving out gifts, ClassAct 2022 was a grand success

Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, ClassAct 2022 was conducted on January 26, 2022. The quiz was a grand success among the participants and was officially declared by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records as the record holder for the ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’.

This record-breaking quiz was a great platform for budding quizzers to test and develop their general knowledge skills, under the guidance of revered Indian quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. ClassAct 2022 has announced 40 champions from the Grand Finale and 40 from the Junior category of the Prelims.

The quiz tested the students’ knowledge on a host of topics, ranging from science and pop culture to sport and general information.

Eleventh rank holder of the quiz, Mohamed Riwin, Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai, Grade IX said, “In the Prelims, I felt nervous at first. But then, as I started getting the answers correctly, I felt somewhat confident. Looking at the scoreboard changing during the finals made me feel like I was sitting on a hot seat.”

Participants found the quiz to be entertaining and informative. For some this quiz was about connecting with people across the world while for some, they got some life time memories.

While some of the questions were easy and were answered by many, some were tough. The most answered question of the quiz was This watch (a visual was shown) from a comic series gets attached to a boy named Benjamin Kirby Tennyson who cannot take it off. It allows him to transform into ten different alien species, each with its own unique abilities. The watch is also part of the design of the logo of the series. Which series? This question was answered by 53 percent of the participants.

ClassAct 2022 had a total of 1.50 lakh worth Amazon gift vouchers that were up for grabs. Additionally, 25 viewers from the audience also got a chance to participate and win exciting Amazon vouchers.

