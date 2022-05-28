CUET PG 2022: New universities and new courses added for admission, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notice in which it has mentioned that new universities and new courses have been added for admission through CUET PG 2022. The official notice is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice released by the Agency</strong>, a total of 8 new universities have been added that includes- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Sanskriti University, Vivekananda Global University, Arunachal University of Studies, Galgotias University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, K.R Mangalam University and Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Along with these universities, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities which are available on the notice. Also, candidates will have to check the eligibility from the original bunching list and the additional bunching list as of May 25, 2022, where the change in highlighted in yellow is available.

Meanwhile, the examination registration process was started on May 20, 2022. The last date to register for the examination is till June 18, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of fee through credit/ debit/ net banking/ UPI is till June 19, 2022.The correction in particulars of application form on the website can be done from June 20 to June 22, 2022.

