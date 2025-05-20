New Delhi, CUET-UG candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 to 16 will get an option to take a retest after some out-of-syllabus questions were flagged, according to National Testing Agency officials. CUET-UG: Accountancy candidates to get retest option after out-of-syllabus questions flagged

"In order to achieve convergence between the notified syllabus and design of question paper, the Accountancy paper — to be implemented from May 22 — will allow students to choose between two sets of questions for Unit V. The remaining content will continue to cover Units I to IV," a senior NTA official said.

"To ensure fairness, candidates who have already appeared for the paper from May 13 to 16 will be given an opportunity to either retain their exam or reappear in a revised question paper pattern. NTA will communicate the process for exercising this option through its official website," the official added.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year.

The crucial entrance exam began on Tuesday after being deferred from May 8.

In a pattern shift from last year, the exam is being conducted only in the Computer-Based Test mode.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.

The CUET-UG 2025, which determines admission to undergraduate programmes across central universities, has faced significant logistical and technical issues since its start.

This year as well, the exam was cancelled at a centre in Srinagar’s Rangreth for two consecutive days due to technical glitches.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.