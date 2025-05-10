New Delhi, The Directorate of Education has release a guideline for the registration of government school students seeking admission to Class 10 through the National Institute of Open Schooling for the 2025-26 academic session. Delhi govt issues guidelines for NIOS Class 10 admission for 2025-26 session

The move is part of the NIOS project aimed at preventing dropouts among students, who have repeatedly failed in regular school exams and providing them a chance to complete formal education through open schooling, said a circular.

According to the circular, students from government schools under DoE who have been declared 'fail' or placed in 'compartment' in Class 9 or 10 for a minimum of two times up to the last session are eligible to register for the NIOS Class 10 programme.

However, those who have failed or received a compartment for the first time in the 2024-25 session are not eligible under this scheme and are advised to continue in their existing schools, it stated.

Only students with valid School Leaving Certificates issued by the concerned school are eligible, the circular read.

Heads of schools are responsible for identifying, contacting and enrolling eligible students. They must also ensure entries are updated in the MIS module before registration, it stated.

The circular also outlines the process for registration and mentions that classes will be conducted in about 75 designated study centres across Delhi.

Students can opt for two languages, Social Science as a compulsory subject and two other subjects with practicals. The languages include Hindi, English and Sanskrit, the circular mentioned.

Other subjects available include Home Science, Painting and Science and Technology, it said.

Students will also be eligible for a uniform subsidy under the DoE's Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, the circular said.

The last date for submission of online applications and fees is July 31, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.