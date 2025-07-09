New Delhi, Delhi Technological University on Wednesday unveiled a set of academic, research, and outreach initiatives — from launching new interdisciplinary programmes to forging international partnerships and strengthening industry collaborations — as part of its strategy to become a future-ready institution aligned with national development goals. DTU mission to serve nation through tech contributions, says VC

Addressing a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prateek Sharma said DTU is focused not just on academic excellence, but also on solving real-world problems through innovation and collaboration.

“DTU’s mission is to serve the nation through technological contributions. Our vision is rooted in enabling sustainable growth, fostering research, and building meaningful industry and global partnerships,” Sharma said.

In line with the National Education Policy 2020, DTU has launched three new undergraduate programmes — BTech in Data Science and Analytics, Cybersecurity, and VLSI Design and Technology — to align with national priorities on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The university has also introduced three postgraduate programmes: MTech in Cybersecurity, MTech by Research in Environmental, Social and Governance in partnership with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and MTech by Research in Renewable Energy Systems in collaboration with the National Institute of Solar Energy, Sharma said.

DTU has established a new Department of Geospatial Science and Technology that will support advanced research and national projects in disaster management, environmental monitoring, and urban planning.

The university has signed memorandums of understanding with global institutions including the University of Houston, Wright State University, and Bradley University to facilitate student exchanges and joint academic programmes. An MoU with South Asian University allows PhD students to take interdisciplinary courses across institutions.

On the industry front, DTU has partnered with DRDO, GRID-India, and Siddharth Grease and Lubes to drive research in national interest and set up a Skill Development Centre for Tribology.

DTU was also selected under the prestigious QUAD-STEM programme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations , placing it among just eight institutions nationwide chosen from over 130 applicants, the VC said.

The university continues to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem. Its Innovation and Incubation Foundation has supported over 100 startups, collectively valued at more than ₹700 crore, and created over 1,000 jobs.

To deepen alumni engagement, the university has launched an Endowment Fund to enable contributions from its global alumni network and institutional partners towards campus development and academic initiatives.

Reiterating DTU’s long-term vision, Prof. Sharma said, “We are investing in infrastructure, ideas, and interdisciplinary innovation to equip students for the challenges of tomorrow — through research, global cooperation, and a commitment to national development.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.