DU allows more flexibility in choosing minor discipline under UGCF

PTI |
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 11:58 pm IST

DU allows more flexibility in choosing minor discipline under UGCF

New Delhi, The University of Delhi has eased its academic rules to allow students greater flexibility in selecting minor disciplines under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, by doing away with the requirement of choosing specific generic elective papers.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the university said that students will no longer be required to opt for particular GE papers in order to pursue a discipline as a minor for the purpose of postgraduate admissions.

"In supersession of all previous notifications regarding the provisions of mandatory GEs, it is notified that there shall not be any mandatory requirement for the students to choose any particular general electives to make such discipline a minor for the purpose of seeking admission in the postgraduate programme in that discipline in the university," the notification read.

Earlier, the university had mandated that students must take at least three GE papers from a list specified by each department to qualify a subject as a minor, along with the option to choose four additional GE papers from a wider pool.

A senior university official said this structure was initially introduced to maintain academic standards and ensure subject familiarity for postgraduate applicants.

"After UGCF was implemented, each department had a set list of GEs that students had to follow in order to pursue that subject as a minor and later apply for PG in the same," the official said.

However, with postgraduate admissions now conducted through the Common University Entrance Test , the university has decided to discontinue the mandatory GE requirement.

"Since PG admissions are through entrance exams, students are being assessed independently. There's no need to restrict their GE choices anymore," the official added.

The revised rule now allows students to select any GE from the available pool of the particular department, and still be eligible to pursue that discipline for postgraduate studies.

