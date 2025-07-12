New Delhi, The Executive Council of Delhi University in its meeting on Saturday approved key academic and infrastructural proposals, including several controversial curriculum changes. DU approves curriculum changes amid dissent, VC emphasises readiness for UG 4th year

Among the most debated revisions was the removal of papers on Pakistan, Islam and China from the postgraduate Political Science syllabus, changes previously cleared by the Academic Council on June 5 amidst internal opposition.

Executive Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya raised objections over the manner in which these syllabus changes were pushed through.

He alleged that many courses were being significantly altered before even reaching the Academic Council, thereby bypassing due academic process and compromising transparency.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, also confirmed the appointment of Professor Rajni Abbi as the new director of Delhi University's South Campus.

The vice chancellor used the occasion to reiterate that the university is "fully prepared" for the rollout of the fourth year of undergraduate studies under the National Education Policy 2020, which will begin in the 2025-26 academic session.

He highlighted that over 60 per cent of undergraduate students are expected to opt for the fourth year.

Addressing concerns regarding faculty shortages, the vice chancellor said only regular teachers will handle fourth-year classes, the guest faculty may assist with junior-level teaching.

Regular teachers may also take additional classes and suitable compensation will be ensured for both teaching and non-teaching staff, he added.

The vice chancellor further said that Wi-Fi connectivity across the university has been significantly upgraded at a cost of ₹65.71 crore and the university library has been fully digitised, giving students 24x7 access to more than two lakh e-books and journals.

He also encouraged the principals of all colleges to establish startup incubators and register Section-8 company to foster entrepreneurship among students.

On infrastructure development, the vice chancellor informed the Executive Council that construction of 17 projects is ongoing at an estimated cost of ₹1,912.15 crore, with ₹329 crore already released.

These projects include the WUS Health Centre and new computer centre on North Campus, the vertical expansion of the science block and the expansion of the Social Centre School Building in Maurice Nagar, he added.

The university also approved the creation of a Cultural Activity Centre near Shankar Lal Hall and a new academic building at the SP Jain parking area in South Campus.

Additionally, new hostels for girl students and working women are planned at the Dhaka campus, alongside extensions to existing boys' and girls' hostels in South Campus.

Following complaints of structural damage in some buildings at Dhaka campus in Mukherjee Nagar, a structural audit by the Central Public Works Department has been initiated. Based on the findings, reconstruction and retrofitting work will be carried out in a phased manner to address safety issues in hostels and residential flats.

The Executive Council also approved the installation of solar power plants in both North and South campuses under the Renewable Energy Service Company model in partnership with the Solar Energy Corporation of India . The terms of this agreement will comply with the university's operational norms.

A proposal was invited to develop Dr BR Ambedkar Udyan in the Faculty of Social Sciences and rename an auditorium in his honour.

Additionally, a committee was formed to explore launching a sports scholarship in the name of late Union minister and Delhi University alumnus Arun Jaitley.

Presenting the Delhi University's latest achievements, Professor Singh highlighted its performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

The university has reached 30th position globally in employment outcomes an improvement of 14 ranks and now stands at seventh among Indian institutions overall, with a global rank of 328.

