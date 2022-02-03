Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU forms a 4-member panel to look into admission for 2022-23 academic session

The Delhi University has constituted a four-member committee to look into processes related to the admission for the 2022-23 academic session, which will see it adopting the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).
Published on Feb 03, 2022 05:45 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The university has also constituted a seven-member panel to oversee admission formalities for foreign nationals.

According to a notification issued on January 31, the four-member panel has been tasked to look after the admission work for the academic session of 2022-23.

Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions); Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean(Admissions); Dr Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions) and Dr Amit Pundir, Deputy Dean (Admissions) have been nominated as panel members by the vice-chancellor. 

This year, admissions to the university will be done through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Till last year, the admissions were held based on cut-offs for a majority of the undergraduate courses barring a few while for postgraduate courses, entrance exams were held.

In a notification on January 27, the university said a committee for admissions of foreign nationals has been formed with immediate effect for the academic session 2022-2023. 

The panel, consisting of seven members, was formed under the chairmanship of Joint Dean (Foreign Students) Prof Amarjiva Lochan.

The move came in the backdrop of a large number of foreign nationals securing admission in the Delhi University since the university reserves five per cent of its seats for such students. 

