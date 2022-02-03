Home / Education / News / DU forms a 4-member panel to look into admission for 2022-23 academic session
news

DU forms a 4-member panel to look into admission for 2022-23 academic session

The Delhi University has constituted a four-member committee to look into processes related to the admission for the 2022-23 academic session, which will see it adopting the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).
DU forms a 4-member panel to look into admission for 2022-23 academic session
DU forms a 4-member panel to look into admission for 2022-23 academic session
Published on Feb 03, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

The Delhi University has constituted a four-member committee to look into processes related to the admission for the 2022-23 academic session, which will see it adopting the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

The university has also constituted a seven-member panel to oversee admission formalities for foreign nationals.

According to a notification issued on January 31, the four-member panel has been tasked to look after the admission work for the academic session of 2022-23.

Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions); Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean(Admissions); Dr Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions) and Dr Amit Pundir, Deputy Dean (Admissions) have been nominated as panel members by the vice-chancellor. 

This year, admissions to the university will be done through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Till last year, the admissions were held based on cut-offs for a majority of the undergraduate courses barring a few while for postgraduate courses, entrance exams were held.

In a notification on January 27, the university said a committee for admissions of foreign nationals has been formed with immediate effect for the academic session 2022-2023. 

The panel, consisting of seven members, was formed under the chairmanship of Joint Dean (Foreign Students) Prof Amarjiva Lochan.

The move came in the backdrop of a large number of foreign nationals securing admission in the Delhi University since the university reserves five per cent of its seats for such students. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out