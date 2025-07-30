New Delhi, The University of Delhi has issued a detailed notification outlining the implementation of the Multiple Entry and Multiple Exit Scheme in its undergraduate programmes. DU issues guidelines for multiple entry-exit option in undergraduate courses under NEP

The initiative is part of the National Education Policy 2020 and aligned with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022.

According to the notification, students pursuing undergraduate studies at the university will now have the flexibility to exit their programme after completing any even semester and re-enter within a stipulated period.

The scheme is based on an academic credit system, where one credit corresponds to one hour of teaching or two hours of practical or field work per week. A total of 1200 learning hours per year is expected.

Under the ME-ME system, students can exit with an undergraduate certificate after completing the first year with 44 credits. On completing two years and earning 88 credits, they can earn an undergraduate diploma.

Students exiting after three years with 132 credits will be eligible for a bachelor's degree. Those who complete the full four-year course with 176 credits can graduate with a bachelor's degree with honours, honours with research, or honours with entrepreneurship, depending on their chosen academic path.

The university has also laid down provisions for re-entry. Students who exit the programme can return to the same college and programme within a maximum period of seven years, subject to the validity of previously earned credits.

The credit validity ranges from two to four years, depending on the qualification achieved before exiting. The notification includes detailed tables outlining scenarios for re-entry after exiting in the first, second, or third year.

For instance, a student exiting after the first year and returning within three years can rejoin in the second year and eventually earn a four-year honours degree, provided the total required credits are earned.

Students are advised to apply well in advance if they plan to exit before the start of the next academic session. In case a student leaves mid-session, the qualification earned up to the last completed academic year will be considered for award.

The university has clarified that any disputes or interpretation issues regarding these rules will be resolved by the vice chancellor, whose decision will be final. A separate guideline for lateral entries from other universities is expected to be issued later.

This step is aimed at making higher education more student-centric and accessible, giving learners the flexibility to design their academic journey according to their personal and professional needs.

