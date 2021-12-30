Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / DU order on reopening of colleges fake: Govt fact check
news

DU order on reopening of colleges fake: Govt fact check

The University of Delhi has not released any order on reopening of colleges and resuming offline classes from January 10, government fact check agency, PIB Fact Check, said on Thursday.
DU order on reopening of colleges fake: Govt fact check (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The University of Delhi has not released any order on reopening of colleges and resuming offline classes from January 10, government fact check agency, PIB Fact Check, said on Thursday. 

The purported DU order dated December 28 says that the University has decided to reopen colleges for all postgraduate and undergraduate courses and resume offline classes from January 10. 

“A #Fake order attributed to @UnivofDelhi claims that University has decided to reopen colleges/departments & offline classes for all PG/UG courses in a phased manner from 10th Jan 2022. #PIBFactCheck No such order has been issued by the University,” the tweet by PIB Fact Check reads.

RELATED STORIES

On the fake order, the University has said, “This is fake news. The University of Delhi has not issued any such notification on reopening of Colleges.”

The official website of the Delhi University is du.ac.in. The University makes all announcements related to academics, exams, and other related information through its official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP