DU order on reopening of colleges fake: Govt fact check

The University of Delhi has not released any order on reopening of colleges and resuming offline classes from January 10, government fact check agency, PIB Fact Check, said on Thursday.

The purported DU order dated December 28 says that the University has decided to reopen colleges for all postgraduate and undergraduate courses and resume offline classes from January 10.

“A #Fake order attributed to @UnivofDelhi claims that University has decided to reopen colleges/departments & offline classes for all PG/UG courses in a phased manner from 10th Jan 2022. #PIBFactCheck No such order has been issued by the University,” the tweet by PIB Fact Check reads.

On the fake order, the University has said, “This is fake news. The University of Delhi has not issued any such notification on reopening of Colleges.”

The official website of the Delhi University is du.ac.in. The University makes all announcements related to academics, exams, and other related information through its official website.

