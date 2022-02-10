DU Reopening: Delhi University offline classes to begin from February 17

Delhi University has decided to resume its offline classes from February 17, 2022 onwards. The offline classes for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin with effect from next week.

The varsity has asked the students enrolled in the University of Delhi and its colleges belonging to all corners of the country who had been residing in their hometown since the teaching-learning process was held online to reach Delhi at the short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. The outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective Colleges/ Departments.

The Libraries/ Laboratories and canteens of the University/ Colleges/ Departments/ Centres shall be functioning with effect from February 17, 2022 by strictly adhering to COVID19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC.

Furthermore, the varsity has urged the Heads of the Departments, Deans, Directors, and Principals to encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and students to get vaccinated if they have not received it yet. Also, the teaching, non-teaching, and students should follow the COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing, and use of sanitizers.

Offline Teaching Resumption @UnivofDelhi

Read notification here below: pic.twitter.com/Xu3tLnJhvz — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) February 9, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON