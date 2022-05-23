Education in Ireland organizes pre-departure briefing for Indian students

To ensure smooth transition of Indian students who have chosen Ireland as their next study destination, Education in Ireland, with the Embassy of Ireland and the Visa Office New Delhi, organized on-ground pre-departure briefings for Indian students of the academic year 2022-23.

These in-person briefings were held in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, an official statement said.

Representatives from Irish higher education institutes and visa and government officials were present to give crucial insights to students, it said.

According to a press release, visa officials elaborated on the student visa process and shared key tips for a seamless application. In addition, accommodation options for students in Ireland were also relayed along with a presentation by the Irish government.

Speaking on the occasion, Ireland’s Ambassador to India Brendan Ward said, “In order to be more accessible for Indians, a number of Ireland’s higher education institutions have been very active in India and have invested in an on-ground presence. Besides, an increasing number of Indian students are motivated to explore academic options in their fields of interest and have chosen Ireland as one of the preferred destinations.”

“For the academic year 2022-23, Ireland is also equally excited to welcome them to the world class education offered by our higher education institutions and to help pave their future path with a two-year stay-back option that enables students to achieve their career goals,” he added.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland said, “Ireland has a long history of welcoming international students and in recent years has become one of the top destinations for Indian students at the undergraduate and postgraduate level...The higher education system is uniquely comprehensive, with a practical approach that provides opportunities at an affordable cost as compared to other popular destinations.”

Driscoll added, “With the country’s comprehensive policies and national vaccination program, Ireland is more than ready to once again welcome international students of the 2022-23 academic year.....”

