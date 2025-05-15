Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as professor, to head centre for constitutional studies

PTI |
May 15, 2025 08:16 PM IST

Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as professor, to head centre for constitutional studies

New Delhi, Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has been appointed as a distinguished professor at the National Law University , Delhi, marking what the institution termed a "transformative chapter" in Indian legal education.

Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as professor, to head centre for constitutional studies
Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as professor, to head centre for constitutional studies

Announcing the appointment on X on Thursday, NLU Delhi said, “We are profoundly honoured to welcome Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, as a Distinguished Professor at National Law University Delhi.” The post also carried a photograph of Chandrachud with NLU Vice-Chancellor G S Bajpai.

Describing the association as a pivotal moment for the legal academia, Bajpai said in a message, “This historic association marks a transformative chapter in Indian legal education, bringing one of our most progressive jurists to mentor the next generation of legal minds. Justice Chandrachud’s presence will profoundly enrich our academic ecosystem.”

As part of the collaboration, NLU Delhi will establish a Centre for Constitutional Studies, where Chandrachud will guide cutting-edge research.

“His legacy in constitutional morality, transformative constitutionalism, and dynamic interpretation of fundamental rights offers unparalleled empirical and doctrinal material for academic inquiry,” Bajpai said.

To further engage students and the legal community, the university will launch a new initiative titled "In the Spirit of Justice: The DYC Distinguished Lecture Series" starting July, which will aim to tackle contemporary legal challenges through the lens of Chandrachud’s jurisprudence.

Chandrachud, who demitted office in November 2024 after a two-year tenure as the 50th Chief Justice of India, is widely regarded as a progressive voice in the judiciary.

His tenure in the Supreme Court, beginning May 13, 2016, saw his involvement in 38 Constitution benches and landmark rulings on issues including the Ayodhya land dispute, decriminalisation of consensual same-sex relations, the right to privacy, and the abrogation of Article 370.

He served as a judge in the Bombay High Court from 2000 before his elevation as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013.

He was designated a senior advocate in 1998 and served as the additional solicitor general before his judicial appointment.

NLU Delhi said the latest development reaffirms its commitment to advancing legal scholarships that bridge theoretical knowledge with social transformation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Ex-CJI Chandrachud joins NLU Delhi as professor, to head centre for constitutional studies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On