Experts call for balanced, evidence-based approach to integrate MBBS-BAMS courses

However, central to the discussion among medical professionals, educators, and policymakers is a key question: Can India successfully unify its ancient Ayurvedic medical wisdom with modern scientific practices?

Dr Ajaya Kashyap, a senior plastic and reconstructive surgeon and Triple American Board-certified practitioner, said, "India is the birthplace of Sushruta, the father of surgery, whose surgical techniques like rhinoplasty , cataract surgery, and anorectal surgeries that are still in use today."

His recently released book 'The Quest of Sushruta' explores the ancient surgeon's contributions, emphasising that India has been poised at the edge of a medical renaissance.

"Sushruta was not only a historical figure but also a scientific thinker. His approach to dissection, surgical instrumentation, and anatomical observations laid the foundation for what we today call modern surgical science," Kashyap said.

"If we root today's medical advancements in validated traditional wisdom, India can lead a truly transformative revolution in global healthcare. Much of the world's medical ethos, like the Hippocratic concept of 'humors', draws inspiration from Ayurveda's tri-dosha system ," he said.

"Even the ancient Indian philosophical idea of Pramanas, a method of validating knowledge, parallels what we now call evidence-based medicine," he added.

While the term "mixopathy" has often been used, especially by allopathic practitioners, to voice concerns about the potential dilution of modern medical standards, a growing number of experts are calling for a more balanced and forward-thinking approach.

Dr B B Aggarwal, chairman of Laproscopic, Laser and General Surgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and an advocate for integrative medicine, said, "This isn't about East versus West or ancient versus modern, it's about what works best for the patient."

"India has the opportunity to create a gold standard in integrative healthcare, but it must be built on the pillars of scientific validation, clinical trials, and standardised care protocols," he said.

"Many Ayurvedic principles, including personalisation of treatment based on individual constitution , seasonality, and holistic lifestyle adjustments, are gaining global traction. Wellness centres across the world now borrow from these frameworks, often rebranded as 'functional medicine' or 'integrative health', ironically, with little credit to India's ancient roots. Still, challenges remain," Aggarwal said.

The current practice of Ayurveda in many parts of the country often lacks robust clinical trials, measurable outcomes, and peer-reviewed research, he highlighted.

Standardisation and regulation of Ayurvedic drugs, as well as structured training in modern diagnostics and emergencies, are essential if a true integration is to be realised, he emphasised.

Kashyap said that before merging the MBBS and BAMS syllabi, there must be shared clinical exposure and research collaboration.

"Let MBBS students understand Ayurveda scientifically, and let BAMS students be trained in diagnostics and modern emergency protocols. Integration must be evidence-led," he said

"What we need is not blind merging of syllabi, but cross-disciplinary collaboration, shared clinical exposure, and a research-backed convergence. Before we talk of unified degrees, we must invest in unified knowledge. Let an MBBS student understand Ayurveda's principles scientifically.

"Let a BAMS student learn anatomy and pathology in a modern lab. That's where real integration begins," Kashyap said.

