Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former University of Michigan president gets initial approval to lead the University of Florida

AP |
May 28, 2025 01:09 AM IST

Former University of Michigan president gets initial approval to lead the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida's board of trustees on Tuesday approved Santa Ono to be the next leader of Florida's flagship university, though one more vote is required before it becomes official.

Former University of Michigan president gets initial approval to lead the University of Florida
Former University of Michigan president gets initial approval to lead the University of Florida

Ono, the past president of the University of Michigan, needs approval by the governing body of the state university system before he becomes the 14th president of the University of Florida.

“The energy here at the University of Florida is palpable, and I am eager to join the wonderful students, faculty and staff of the Gator Nation," Ono said in a statement.

The school’s board of trustees selects the president and the appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors, per state law.

Ono is set to replace Kent Fuchs, who became the school’s interim president last summer after ex-U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down. Sasse left the U.S. Senate, where he had represented Nebraska, to become the university’s president in 2023.

Sasse announced in July he was leaving the job to focus on his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Soon thereafter, there were reports that Sasse gave six former staffers and two former Republican officials jobs with salaries that outstripped comparable positions and spent over $1.3 million on private catering for lavish dinners, football tailgates and extravagant social functions in his first year on the job.

The amount was about double the spending of his predecessor, Fuchs, who was brought back to head the university on a temporary basis.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Former University of Michigan president gets initial approval to lead the University of Florida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On