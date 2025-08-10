Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty pledged to prioritise the safety and mental well-being of schoolchildren, as reports of violence and abuse continue to shake the state. From zero-hour to help boxes: Sivankutty pledges new safeguards for students

Alongside academic initiatives, he warned of stringent action against offenders, stressing that protecting children—both at home and beyond—was the government's foremost duty.

In an interview with PTI on Sunday, Sivankutty said such child-friendly initiatives would be implemented in all schools in the southern state, cutting across the government, aided, unaided or private divide.

The department will soon outline a special orientation programme for teachers in state schools, equipping them to address students' physical, psychological, and adolescent issues, provide mental support, and prevent substance abuse, he said.

The training will focus on identifying changes in children's behaviour and learning patterns, while also encouraging teachers to engage with them in a supportive and approachable manner, he explained.

"The government will not tolerate any violence, abuse, or mistreatment of children. We will implement school- and classroom-based strategies to raise awareness and foster trust among students, encouraging them to share their concerns in a safe, confidential environment," Sivankutty said.

The General Education Minister's significant announcements came a day after meeting a fourth-grade girl student who was allegedly assaulted by her father and stepmother in the coastal district of Alappuzha.

The harrowing story of the torture suffered by the girl came to light after teachers in the private school noticed slap marks on her body and chanced to read a letter written by her detailing her sufferings.

The minister had penned an emotional Facebook post in this regard two days ago and assured stringent action in the incident, following which the accused father and stepmother were arrested later.

In a similar incident, a stepfather was arrested recently by police for branding the legs of a third-grade student with an iron box in Kollam, Sivankutty said.

Detailing the implementation of various initiatives, the minister said children would be encouraged to express their concerns and worries through diary writing and special "zero-hour sessions", in which teachers and students would have brief interactions in non-class times, at schools.

He said as part of the recently announced "Suraksha Mitram" project, "help boxes" will be placed in all schools in which children can write confidential letters detailing their issues and drop them in the boxes.

"The initiative is set to begin shortly. The Director of General Education will soon be issuing a Standard Operating Procedure to guide the process," he said.

"By providing a confidential space for children to report their problems, we hope to identify those who are suffering in silence and provide them with the necessary protection and support," Sivankutty added.

The minister also said that the service of student volunteer groups would be explored to identify children who may be suffering in silence.

When asked about the extent of success of the LDF government's recently launched "No to drugs" campaign, Sivankutty said it has had an immense impact among schoolchildren in the state.

"As the Minister for General Education, I am proud to say that this is a comprehensive effort to create a safer and healthier environment for our students. A key part of this campaign focuses on promoting the physical and mental well-being of people, especially that of youngsters," he said.

He said the department has introduced various initiatives in this connection, including extracurricular activities like Zumba classes, to maintain both the physical and mental health of children and as a way for them to de-stress.

"We are delighted by the positive feedback we have received from students and parents, which reinforces our belief that these initiatives are making a real difference.

We are committed to working closely with our teachers and school managements to ensure this campaign's long-term effectiveness and success," he detailed.

The minister further said that the government will continue to listen to all stakeholders and adapt strategies to build a drug-free future for our children.

"The government and the General Education Department are fully committed to the safety and well-being of every child in the state," Sivankutty added.

