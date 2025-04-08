Menu Explore
Guv ceases to be chancellor of state-run varsities in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader

PTI
Apr 08, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Guv ceases to be chancellor of state-run varsities in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader

Chennai, In the wake of the Supreme Court judgment over the 10 bills of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and matters related to its assent, involving the state government and the office of the governor, a DMK leader on Tuesday said that Governor RN Ravi ceases to be the chancellor of state-run universities as per the court verdict.

In the wake of the judgment, when reporters asked if the chief minister will be the chancellor of state-run varsities or if the government will appoint chancellors, senior advocate and DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson said the 10 bills include those for removal of governor from varsities where he held the office of chancellor.

"As per the apex court judgment, the governor is deemed to have granted assent and hence, governor is relieved from that post effective today," he said. Further, Wilson said a person to be nominated by the Tamil Nadu government, in accordance with the provisions of the bills, would be the chancellor.

To a question on the prospects of the office of governor/Centre appealing against the apex court judgment, Wilson said, "Whatever petition they may file we will oppose it." Asked about the recent rejection of a bill by the President, that sought to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET, he said the present judgment had nothing to do with the national medical entrance test.

Party sources indicated that the chief minister would be the chancellor of state-run varsities.

In a social media post, Wilson said: "I thank the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India for today’s landmark judgement upholding the Constitution, democracy and reaffirming the States’ rights and autonomy. I thank my leader the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @mkstalin for entrusting me with the responsibility of conducting this case. I thank my learned brother senior advocates Mr Mukul Rohatgi, Mr Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mr Rakesh Dwivedi for appearing in this case and devoting their valuable time and energy."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On