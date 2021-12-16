Hindustan Olympiad to be held in Feb 2022

HT Media is going to organise one of the world's largest olympiad 'Hindustan Olympiad' in February month of 2022 on two levels. Interested students can register by visiting the official website at hindustanolympiad.in. The process to organise the Olympiad has been initiated from the last week of November, 2021. 'Doubtnut', a popular online learning platform, has become the partner of HT Media for this mega event.

According to 'School Contact Programme', more than 2,000 schools have been contacted till now. Students of more than 500 schools have already registered for the Olympiad. Also, more than 2000 students have already enrolled themselves paying their registration fee.

Doubtnut will provide free study material to all the participants of the Olympiad. All winners will be given cash scholarship. Each district topper will receive a cash prize of ₹2,100 while the state topper will receive ₹5,100. Apart from this, marks certificate will be given to all students appearing for the Olympiad.

The Hindustan Olympiad will be held in online mode in view of Covid. In the first level examination, students will be allowed to see the books, while the examination will remain proctored in the second level.

What is the Hindustan Olympiad all about?

This Olympiad is a two-tier examination conducted once every year. Students will be allowed to refer to books in the first level, while the second level will be proctored. It is a great platform for students, parents and schools. It examines students' academic abilities and makes them aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

The very first Hindustan Olympiad was held in 2015. Since then, thousands of schools and lakhs of students around the country have shown their support by participating in it. Previously, this exam was conducted only in the Hindi belt of the country. This includes states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, its scope expanded in 2021 as it was also organised in other cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and Chandigarh. The Olympiad will be held in these places in 2022 as well.

