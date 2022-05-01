ICAI CA May 2022 admit cards for Inter, Final courses out at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released admit cards of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exam admit cards. ICAI CA May 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from icaiexam.icai.org.

Admit cards for the CA Foundation programme have not been released yet.

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Intermediate and Final examination with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on https://icaiexam.icai.org/. No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” reads the admit card notification.

<strong>ICAI CA Inter, Final admit cards direct link</strong>

ICAI CA Inter, Final admit card download steps

Go to icaiexam.icai.org. Login with your ID and password. Download the admit card and take a printout.

As per the May 2022 schedule of ICAI exams, CA Intermediate exams will take place between May 15 and 30 and CA Final exams will be held from May 14 to 29.

CA Foundation exams are scheduled for May 23 to 29.