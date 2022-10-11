IGNOU campus placement drive to be conducted tomorrow

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will conduct campus placement drive to be conducted on October 12, 2022. The campus placement drive will be conducted IGNOU CPC in association with Regional Centres of Delhi, NCR at 10 am tomorrow.

The campus placement will be done at B. R. Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. The placement drive is being done with Globiva. Those candidates who are pursuing graduation and graduate under IGNOU are eligible to appear for the campus placement drive, as per the statement released by the varsity.

Students who want to appear for the placement drive will have to carry the list of documents given here that includes photocopies of their photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), IGNOU I-Card and passport size photograph at the time of interview.

The selected or shortlisted students list will be declared at the end of the day. More related details can be checked on the official website.