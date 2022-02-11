Home / Education / News / IGNOU December 2021 TEE to be held from March 4 for all programmes
news

IGNOU December 2021 TEE to be held from March 4 for all programmes

  • IGNOU December 2021 TEE Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 from March 04, 2022 onwards.
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Date: The University will display the date sheet on the website shortly. IGNOU will upload hall tickets one week before the commencement of the examination.(ignou.ac.in)
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Date: The University will display the date sheet on the website shortly. IGNOU will upload hall tickets one week before the commencement of the examination.(ignou.ac.in)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 05:29 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 from March 04, 2022 onwards.

“It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 04, 2022 onwards for all the programmes of the University,” the official notice read.

IGNOU had released a notification on January 06, 2022, regarding the postponement of TEE December 2021 examinations due to the coronavirus.

The University will display the date sheet on the website shortly. IGNOU will upload hall tickets one week before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official IGNOU website at www.ignou.ac.in for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou exams
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out