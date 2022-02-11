IGNOU December 2021 TEE to be held from March 4 for all programmes

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 from March 04, 2022 onwards.

“It is notified that the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021 of the University will be conducted across the country and in overseas centres from March 04, 2022 onwards for all the programmes of the University,” the official notice read.

IGNOU had released a notification on January 06, 2022, regarding the postponement of TEE December 2021 examinations due to the coronavirus.

The University will display the date sheet on the website shortly. IGNOU will upload hall tickets one week before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official IGNOU website at www.ignou.ac.in for exam-related updates.

