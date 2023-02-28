IGNOU launches BA Applied Sanskrit course, apply at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched BA Applied Sanskrit course. Candidates who want to apply for the newly launched course can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The program was launched by Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao. The event was attended by Prof. Murli Manohar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Delhi and Prof. Dinesh Chandra Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, Haridwar.

The objective of the program is to make students familiar and proficient in Sanskrit language. The medium of the program is in Hindi and the duration is for 3 years. Candidates who have cleared 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the course. The course fees is ₹4500/- per year plus registration fee/ development fee as applicable.

How to apply for BA Applied Sanskrit course

To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on fresh admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register themselves.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

