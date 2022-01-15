IGNOU launches Masters of CSR course, registration ends on January 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has launched Masters of Arts (Corporate Social Responsibility) course from January 2022 onwards. The registration process has started and will end on January 31, 2022. Candidates who want to pursue the course can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The course is designed to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, CSR process and its linkages with development, implementation and handling of projects and programmes, and corporate ethics, governance, and conflict resolution.

Program Co-ordinators Dr. Nisha Varghese and Prof. P.V.K. Sasidhar said that “MACSR is a very appropriate programme in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode both in terms of content and timing. It provides a unique opportunity for attaining and upgrading the knowledge of the CSR professionals.”

Graduate degree holders can apply for the course which is available for both January and July sessions. The course fee is ₹14,400 out of which first-year and second-year fee are ₹7200/ year. The course duration is for 2 years. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

