IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law

Published on Feb 28, 2023 02:27 PM IST

IGNOU has launched PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law. The direct link to apply for the course is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies have launched Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Management and Law (PGDEML ODL mode). Candidates who want to apply for the program can do it through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The programme was launched by Prof. Nageshwar Rao Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor IGNOU, Prof. B.K.Kuthiala, Chairperson, Haryana State Higher Education Council, Dr. M.Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and Prof. M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The course duration is for 1 year and candidates should have graduation degree in any discipline. The fee structure is 7000/-. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law

How to apply for PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Click on new registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official site of IGNOU for more related details.

Details Here 

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
