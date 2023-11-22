IGNOU marks 38 years of existence, celebrates occasion at Maidan Garhi headquarters

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) celebrated its 38th Foundation Day at its headquarters in Maidan Garhi on November 19. The event began with a floral tribute at the statue of Late PM Indira Gandhi, led by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor IGNOU, along with university officials and fraternity.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena at 38th Foundation Day of IGNOU

According to a press release issued by IGNOU, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest, delivered the Foundation Day Lecture.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Guv Saxena said IGNOU is a beacon of knowledge and academic excellence in the field of inclusive education and distance learning. He also lauded the university's role in delivering flexible, learner-centric, cost-effective, and high-quality education with a commitment to equity and access.

He further praised IGNOU for embodying the principles of inclusivity outlined in the National Education Policy 2020, calling it the "People’s University." He said IGNOU’s transformative nature and its alignment with global agendas, particularly the UN Sustainable Development Goals-2030 highlights the university’s potential to address educational challenges.

Lt. Guv Saxena stressed the need for student upskilling, vocational education, and a balanced focus on both curricular and extra-curricular activities for the overall development of students.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, in his address, emphasized the university’s commitment to the National Education Policy 2020 by launching new programs integrating vocational components and expanding into regional languages.

