IGNOU TEE Dec 2021: Last date for assignments submission extended till Feb 5

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification on Monday, January 24, 2022, regarding the extension of Term-End Examination (TEE) December 2021 submissions. The extended last date of submissions is February 05, 2022.

“With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till February 05, 2022,” the official notice read.

According to the notice, Online submissions through email and offline (physical) submissions of Assignments, Project Reports, Internship, Field-work Journal, Dissertation, etc. have been extended for all TEE December 2021 programmes.

IGNOU had postponed the TEE December 2021 examination on January 06, 2022, as a result of the outbreak and infectious growth of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. TEE December 2021 was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IGNOU website at http://ignou.ac.in/ for further updates.

