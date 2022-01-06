IGNOU TEE December 2021 exams postponed due to omicron, weekend curfews

IGNOU TEE December 2021 exams postponed: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) postponed the IGNOU TEE December 2021 on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Term-End Examination (TEE) of December 2021 cycle was scheduled to be held from January 20 to February 23, 2022.

According to the notification issued by the University, IGNOU TEE December 2021 has been postponed until further notification, with the approval of the Competent Authority, as a consequence of the outburst and infectious growth of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron and weekend curfews in various parts of the country.

The University will publish the next schedule of examination on the official website at least 15 days before the commencement of TEE December 2021.

The University further advised the candidates to stay safe, stay healthy, and keep checking the http://ignou.ac.in/ website at regular intervals for examination-related updates and information.

The decision comes a day after the University extended the IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission date. Candidates who have not submitted their assignments can do so till January 15, 2022.

