IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme

The Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications from students studying in Computer Science and allied courses for the Narendra Summer Internship 2022.

The programme is supported by Microsoft Research India.

“The summer internship is open to bright and motivated Bachelor’s (B.E./B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc) as well as Master’s (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) level students in India, studying Computer Science and allied areas,” the institute said.

“Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. The expected internship period is from 1st June 2022 to 31st July 2022. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors,” it added.

The last date for applying is May 10.

Selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20.

The internship can either be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Interns will be provided a consolidated amount of ₹10,000 per month as stipend, IISc has informed.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

