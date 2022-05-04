Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme
news

IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme

IISC Bangalore has invited applications from CSC students for the Narendra Summer Internship 2022, supported by Microsoft Research India.
IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme(File Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications from students studying in Computer Science and allied courses for the Narendra Summer Internship 2022. 

The programme is supported by Microsoft Research India. 

“The summer internship is open to bright and motivated Bachelor’s (B.E./B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc) as well as Master’s (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) level students in India, studying Computer Science and allied areas,” the institute said. 

“Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. The expected internship period is from 1st June 2022 to 31st July 2022. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors,” it added. 

The last date for applying is May 10.

Apply

Selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20. 

The internship can either be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Interns will be provided a consolidated amount of 10,000 per month as stipend, IISc has informed. 

RELATED STORIES

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iisc bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP