Home / Education / News / IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme
news

IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme

  • IISC Bangalore has invited applications from CSC students for the Narendra Summer Internship 2022, supported by Microsoft Research India.
IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme(File Photo)
IISc Bangalore invites Computer Science students for summer internship programme(File Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has invited applications from students studying in Computer Science and allied courses for the Narendra Summer Internship 2022. 

The programme is supported by Microsoft Research India. 

“The summer internship is open to bright and motivated Bachelor’s (B.E./B.Tech/B.Stat/B.Math/B.Sc) as well as Master’s (M.E./M.Tech/M.Stat/M.Sc) level students in India, studying Computer Science and allied areas,” the institute said. 

“Each intern will be assigned a faculty member of CSA to mentor them during the internship. The expected internship period is from 1st June 2022 to 31st July 2022. However, the exact dates can be flexible and may be decided in consultation with the respective internship mentors,” it added. 

The last date for applying is May 10.

Apply

Selected candidates will be informed of their selection by May 20. 

The internship can either be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Interns will be provided a consolidated amount of 10,000 per month as stipend, IISc has informed. 

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iisc bangalore
iisc bangalore
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out