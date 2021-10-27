Home / Education / News / IISER professor Rajesh Gokhale appointed Secretary, Department of Biotechnology
IISER professor Dr. Rajesh Gokhale has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology by the Central government. 
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

IISER Pune Professor, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology by the central government. 

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Professor, Department of Biology, IISER for a period of two years or till attaining the age of 60 years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is the earliest”, read the order. 

Professor Dr. Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale was born in 1967 and is an Indian chemical biologist. He obtained his PhD from IISc and Postdoctoral studies from Stanford University, USA. 

After he moved back to India, he joined National Institute of Immunology (NII), Delhi as faculty. From 2009 to 2016, he was Director of CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), Delhi.

 

