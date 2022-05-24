Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Gandhinagar to host camp for schoolchildren on career choices

Updated on May 24, 2022 04:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab is going to host an online camp for school students of classes 8 to 12 to inform them about alternative passions and career choices. 

The sessions aim to introduce students to the stories of people who have taken up new and exciting professions and succeeded, the institute said. 

The online event, Camp Inspire, is scheduled for June 3-5, 2022. 

“The idea is to enable students to learn that inspiration can strike from anywhere, be it a book, a person or a movement and that such inspiring stories could be found all around,” IIT Gandhinagar said. 

"Through Camp Inspire, IIT Gandhinagar brings together some incredible individuals who took unique paths and chose to follow their passions despite many obstacles," it added. 

Highlighting the unique aspects of Camp Inspire, Prof. Jaison A Manjaly, Principal Investigator, Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to witness stories of inspiring individuals that may encourage them to follow their passions and make a positive change in society.” The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths 

Interested candidates can register for the event using the following link – https://www.curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp

