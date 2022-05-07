Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Madras gets 10.5 cr from Power Grid Corporation for EWS scholarship

The contribution of Rs. 10.5 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, is the single largest CSR funding received by IIT Madras in the last financial year for scholarships, as per an official statement. 
IIT Madras gets 10.5 cr from Power Grid Corporation for EWS scholarship (Archives)
Published on May 07, 2022 04:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Madras has announced that it is partnering with Power Grid Corporation of India to launch a scholarship programme for B. Tech students from economically weaker sections.

Under this partnership, Power Grid Corporation of India has contributed Rs. 10.5 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for creating a scholarship fund. “This fund would support deserving students at IIT Madras, covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships,” IIT Madras said in a statement. 

This is the highest single contribution that the institute has received for scholarships under CSR in the financial year 2021-22, it added. 

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras’ motto is to be an ‘Institute for all.’ Initiatives like the BSc degree programme and scholarships for deserving students, have made IIT Madras more accessible for everyone. The institute records its sincere thanks to POWERGRID. IIT Madras is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country.”

“We are grateful to Power Grid Corporation of India for this generous support of scholarships for economically weaker students…IIT Madras, as an inclusive institution, is glad to enable students—especially girl students, who need financial support the most," said Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

