IIT-K to confer honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent personalities

During the 54th convocation to be held on December 28, 2021, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) will confer honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) on three eminent personalities - Prof Rohini M Godbole, Senapathy 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan and Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty, said IIT-K spokesperson Girish Pant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the convocation that is to be held in a hybrid mode. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union education minister, skill development and entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan will be present as the guests of honour, he said.

Girish Pant said that all the three eminent personalities will receive their honorary doctorate degrees in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. They are being honoured for their exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

Prof Rohini M Godbole is an Indian physicist and academic specializing in elementary particle physics: Field Theory and Phenomenology. She is currently a professor at the centre for high energy physics, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Prof Godbole has been an avid communicator on women in science and among the youth.

Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan is one of the co-founders of Infosys. He served as the vice-chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014, and as its chief executive officer and managing director from 2007 to 2011.

Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty is a well-renowned Indian classical vocalist. He is considered a scion and doyen of the Patiala-Kasur Gharana (style), primarily representing Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahib's gayaki. Pt Chakrabarty also portrays other major classical gharanas of India. With more than 100 albums to his credit, he has received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri (2011).

The convocation will see 1723 students receiving their degrees. A total of 80 prizes and medals will be given in the second session of the convocation later in the day. Further, a total of 21 students will be awarded the outstanding PhD thesis award in the second session of the convocation, he informed.

“Additionally, the PM will also give the major awards of the convocation. This year, President’s gold medal will be awarded to Abhyuday Pandey for best academic performance, director’s gold medal (4-year UG Programme) to Vasundhara Rakesh for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership, director’s gold medal (5-year UG programme) to Nivedita for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership, and Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize to Yash Maheshwari for best all-rounder,” Girish Pant said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 53rd convocation last year was held fully virtually for the first time in the history of IIT Kanpur. This year, the event will be held in a hybrid mode. While a total of about 880 students are expected to attend the convocation in-person on the campus, the remaining students will be able to join the event remotely. The event will also be streamed live.

Rajeev Mullick