Aizawl, Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh on Friday said that Mizoram University has played a crucial role in promoting higher education in the state as well as the Northeast region in its journey of 25 years. In 25 years, MZU played pivotal role in advancing higher education in Mizoram: Guv

Addressing the MZU's foundation day-cum silver jubilee celebration here, Singh who is also the Chief Rector of the central varsity, appreciated its journey, acknowledging the vital contributions of its faculty, staff, and students throughout the years.

Calling the university a vibrant academic community, the governor praised its infrastructure, scenic campus, and strong academic foundation.

Highlighting the progress the university has made, Singh said, "MZU plays a pivotal role not only in Mizoram but also in the broader North East region in advancing higher education."

The governor also lauded MZU’s recent achievements, including its ‘A’ Grade accreditation by NAAC and its consistent ranking among India’s top 100 higher education institutions by NIRF since 2016.

He also noted that India Today ranked MZU among the top 30 universities in the country and one of the top two Central Universities in the Northeast region.

Emphasizing its academic strength, Singh said that MZU is well-positioned to contribute significantly to India’s Act East Policy through enhanced academic and cultural engagement with South East Asian countries.

Ambassador Gurjit Singh, who attended the event, underscored the relevance of MZU within the framework of the Act East Policy.

He said that Mizoram holds a strategically significant place and is poised to benefit from and contribute to key national initiatives in the region.

The silver jubilee celebration will continue till April 25 next year and will include a wide range of academic, cultural and community-oriented events.

Established in 2001, MZU has grown steadily and the varsity now has 37 departments.

Under 10 schools of study with eight dedicated centres, it offers undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes.

Currently, the University has 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college.

The university serves students from over 20 states across the country and it also has around 100 foreign students.

