Indian, foreign institutions to be able to offer joint degrees soon: UGC

  • The decision was taken at a meeting of the higher education regulator on Tuesday.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:55 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission (UGC) approving the regulations for these programmes, according to Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the higher education regulator on Tuesday.

"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said at a press conference here.

"The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode," he added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
