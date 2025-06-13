New Delhi, Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has announced the introduction of a dedicated quota for orphan children in its academic programs for the 2025-26 session, an official statement said. IP University to introduce quota for orphan children from 2025-26, full fee waiver announced

The move aimed at providing inclusive education, was approved by the university's Academic Council, and comes a year after it implemented a quota for single girl children, it said.

According to the proposal, an additional seat will be reserved in each university school and program for orphan applicants. These students will also be eligible for a full tuition fee waiver under the university's Economically Weaker Section scheme.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma stated, "The university aims to provide education to all, including orphan children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or due to other reasons."

He added that the university will work to ensure these students also benefit from various government financial assistance schemes.

The statement further said that the IP University is among the first in the country to introduce such a quota. Detailed implementation guidelines will be uploaded on the university website soon

Several other key academic reforms were discussed at the academic council meeting including a separate PhD program for working professionals, lateral entry for MBA , and the introduction of Spanish and other foreign languages in certificate programs.

The university will also launch a five-year integrated BA-MA program in Philosophy, new four-year BEd Special Education programs in three disciplines, and a post-MSc Diploma in Radiological Physics. Plans were also announced to establish an "In-situ Center for Indian Knowledge System and Technology Innovation."

Additionally, the Narela campus is set to become operational soon with the launch of an MSc in Microbiology and several diploma and certificate programs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.