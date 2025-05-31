Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy

PTI |
May 31, 2025 05:34 PM IST

Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy

Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday instructed that notices be issued to Deputy Directors of Public Instruction in districts where the pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate /Class 10 exams is below 60 per cent.

Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy
Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy

At the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats here, the CM asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to issue notices to DDPIs.

"If the response given to the notice is not satisfactory, action should be taken against them," Siddaramaiah was quoted as telling officers, his office said in a release.

Asking officials not to make the excuse of teacher shortage or staff shortage for the low results in SSLC, he said good results are coming only in Dakshina Kannada and few other districts.

"DDPIs must take responsibility. They, along with secretaries in charge of districts, must visit schools and review the performance of teachers....if teachers and DDPIs work with interest, good results will come everywhere," he said.

Noting that there should be no delay in allocating funds for the construction of schoolrooms under the Viveka scheme, the CM said the action plan should be prepared immediately.

He questioned the DCs as to why the schoolrooms had not been constructed yet, even after the money was released.

Pointing out that the enrollment rate at government schools is decreasing every year, Siddaramaiah said teachers and officials should talk to parents so that the enrollment rate of children in government schools does not decrease, and everything possible should be done to prevent dropouts.

"Why is the enrollment rate of children decreasing despite the government providing eggs, milk, ragi malt, soup, and hostel facilities?" he asked and told the officials to take necessary steps to resolve the problems by getting information about their practical experiences and taking necessary action.

The CM instructed the CEOs and DCs and District in-charge secretaries of the districts whose examination results and child enrollment to schools are lower than the state average, to ensure that the situation improves by the next academic year.

CEOs of Kalyana Karnataka region districts should pay more attention and monitor this matter. The reasons and excuses for the low results are not important, it is important to bring results, he said.

The CM told them that if there is sincere effort, sincere results will come.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Issue notices to edu officers of districts with low pass percentage: Siddaramaiah to Chief Secy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On