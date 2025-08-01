Ranchi, Tribal girl Rasmi Birhor stood quietly among the crowd in a small hamlet in Ramgarh back in 2016 when then Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu visited the hamlet. Though their interaction was brief, it ignited a dream in the girl that would change her life. Jharkhand tribal girl Rashmi meets Prez Murmu after historical educational milestone

Now in 2025, Rashmi has emerged as the first matriculate and graduate from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group community in Ramgarh.

When the news reached Murmu, the current President, it culminated as a 'dream-come-true' for Rashmi.

Rashmi got a special invitation from Raj Bhavan during the President's two-day visit to Jharkhand, which ended on August 1.

The meeting was a deeply emotional one, not only for Rashmi and her family, but also for the community and institutions that supported her along the way.

"Meeting her again — this time as the President of India — felt like a dream," Rashmi said, according to a statement from the Tata Steel Foundation.

She was accompanied by Deepak Kumar Srivastava, assistant manager of community development at the Tata Steel Foundation , West Bokaro, whose team had played a pivotal role in her academic journey through the Akansha Project — TSF’s flagship initiative supporting first-generation learners from PVTG communities.

During the meeting, Rashmi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the President, who made her feel welcome and comfortable by conversing with her in Santhali.

Rashmi joined the Akansha Project in 2017.

With support for residential schooling, financial aid, and consistent mentorship, she completed her schooling from St. Robert's Girls' School, Hazaribagh, and later graduated from GM Evening College, Hazaribagh.

"Her achievement is a testament to the long-term impact of the Akansha Project and reflects the power of inclusive education to uplift marginalised communities. Rashmi's interaction with the Hon'ble President today not only celebrates her personal milestones but also highlights the growing aspirations of PVTG youth," the Tata Steel Foundation said.

Anurag Dixit, general manager, West Bokaro Division, Tata Steel, shared: "This is a moment of immense pride for Tata Steel and the entire PVTG community. Rashmi's meeting with the Hon'ble President is not just symbolic; it is historic. Her journey reflects the very purpose of the Akansha Project: breaking systemic barriers and enabling transformation through education."

The Akansha Project, launched in FY 2013 by the Tata Steel Foundation, works to bridge educational gaps for students from PVTG communities by providing access to residential and non-residential schooling, financial assistance, and holistic academic support. Over 80 Birhor students have benefited from the initiative so far.

Rashmi's family - her father Sudhanshu Birhor, mother Sava Devi, and younger brother Manish Kumar are proud of her achievements.

For their village and community, Rashmi has become a beacon of hope and a living example that education can rewrite destinies.

Her meeting with President Murmu - the same woman who once inspired her as governor - is not just a personal victory but a milestone for hundreds of children across tribal regions of the country who now know that dreams, however distant, are within reach.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.