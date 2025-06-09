Ranchi, Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Minister Ramdas Soren on Monday said the state government is actively exploring all possible options to accommodate nearly 2.5 lakh students currently studying in Intermediate colleges across the state in higher secondary schools. J’khand Govt explores options to accommodate students studying in intermediate colleges

Soren informed that a recent directive from the Governor has led to degree universities denying admission to students in Intermediate colleges.

"We are concerned about the educational future of thousands of students following the Governor’s recent order to universities," he said.

The directive aligns with the National Education Policy , which mandates the gradual transfer of Intermediate education from degree colleges to higher secondary schools.

"A directive to phase out all Intermediate colleges under degree universities by 2026 had been given. In response, we have been upgrading our secondary schools to Plus Two schools," the minister added.

To tackle the situation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has constituted a three-member committee headed by Ramdas Soren, which held its first meeting on Monday.

The education minister said 42 Intermediate colleges affiliated with various state universities currently serve around 30,000 students.

In addition, 168 private Intermediate colleges provide education to over two lakh more.

"We face a significant challenge in accommodating around 2.5 lakh students studying in both university-affiliated and private Intermediate colleges," Soren added.

He further said the committee has decided to seek legal advice from the Advocate General on whether private Intermediate colleges can be converted into higher secondary schools.

"Department officials have also been tasked with identifying schools that can be upgraded to Plus Two institutions to accommodate the students," Soren noted.

The minister also said the Jharkhand Academic Council has been urged to extend the admission deadline to provide temporary relief as the state searches for a viable long-term solution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.