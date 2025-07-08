New Delhi, JNU will host a three-day conference on Indian systems of knowledge on the philosophy, science and arts in the subcontinent—with panel discussions on integrating traditional knowledge frameworks into contemporary academia and policy. JNU to hold 3-day conference on Indian knowledge systems

The Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems will be held from July 10-12.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “Every country that has developed has done so based on its own knowledge systems. Likewise, we must also reclaim and build upon ours. The national Education Policy, 2020 reflects this approach.”

Emphasising India’s cultural heritage, she said, “We have a tradition of oral and listening systems. Western countries now have departments for such studies, but we have forgotten our own strengths.”

The convergence is being organised by the the Jawaharlal Nehru University, in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems Heritage Alliance , sponsored by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Indian Council of Social Science Research , and the Indian Council of Historical Research .

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to inaugurate the event being held under the theme of "resurgence of IKS".

A key focus of the conference is building a stronger academic and cultural bridges between the Northeast and the rest of India. “The conference is aiming towards connecting Northeast India to the rest of the country,” Pandit said.

Highlighting India’s philosophical divergence from the West, Pandit said, “Our philosophy is not about conquering nature but living in harmony with it. Every ideology and every thought must find space in the university.”

The conference will serve as an international platform for scholars to present research and engage in dialogue on how Indian knowledge traditions can be meaningfully incorporated into education, industry, government, and civil society, a statement said.

Prof. Yugank Goyal, representing the IKSHA was quoted in the statement as saying, "As Bharat rises in global affairs, there is a strong need to understand India from the lens of Indians themselves."

"He further outlined the scale of the event, which will feature over 100 paper presentations, 17 focused sessions, multiple plenary addresses, and expert panel discussions spread across three days," Goyal said.

