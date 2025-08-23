New Delhi, Kala Ganpana , Bharatiya Bijganit , significance of 'Puranas' in Bharatiya tradition, focus on the mathematical concepts and techniques related to basic arithmetic operations and geometry found in the Narada Puran, are among the concepts that UGC wants undergraduate students to study in mathematics. Kala Ganpana,Bharatiya Bijganit:UGC draft curriculum proposes teaching ancient maths to UG students

According to the draft curriculum, which is aligned with the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework under the National Education Policy 2020, he UGC has recommended teaching the history and development of Bharatiya Bijaganita, division of polynomials using the Paravartya Yojayet Sutra .

The curriculum also includes teaching of concepts such as panchanga and how it determines mahurtas used in rituals and festivals.

The proposed course blends blends astronomy, mythology and culture bringing India's rich time-science heritage to life. It also covers covers ancient observatories, the prime meridian of Ujjain, and how ancient Indian Vedic time units of Ghatis and Vighatis compare with modern systems like Greenwich Mean Time and Indian Standard Time .

"We are confident that this curriculum will be a transformative initiative in the realm of mathematics education in India. It has been meticulously developed through extensive consultation and collaboration, ensuring both academic excellence and practical relevance," said curriculum committee chair Sushil K Tomar.

"It aspires to produce professionally competent graduates, capable of contributing meaningfully to research, innovation, and national development, particularly in addressing interdisciplinary challenges across sciences, economics, environment, and sustainable development," he added.

The proposed curriculum dives into texts like the "Surya Siddhanta" and "Aryabhatiyam", explains the structure of cosmic time from Yugas and Kalpas to Brahma's day and introduces divine time cycles like Vishnu Varsa and Shiva Varsa.

LOCFs of different subjects will serve as guiding documents for universities and colleges for their curriculum revision in line with NEP 2020.

Under LOCF, every discipline contains three categories of courses of study Discipline Specific Core , Discipline Specific Electives and Generic Electives .

DSC courses are compulsory credits within a student’s chosen discipline, DSEs are optional credits within the same or related disciplines, and GEs are courses outside the core discipline that provide multidisciplinary or interdisciplinary exposure.

Meanwhile, UGC's draft LOCF for political science proposes 20 four-credit DSC courses, including "Tradition of Political Thinking in Bharat", which introduces students to Vedic traditions, Jain and Buddhist literature, political ideas in the Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Thirukkural, as well as the works of Bhasa, Kalidasa, and Kalhana. Other DSC courses cover themes such as India’s independence movement, the Constitution, public policy and the Panchayati Raj system.

