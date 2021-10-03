Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Kerala govt to issue detailed guidelines for reopening of schools
news

Kerala govt to issue detailed guidelines for reopening of schools

Published on Oct 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Kerala govt to issue detailed guidelines for reopening of schools (HT)
ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram

Ahead of the resumption of physical classes in Kerala schools on November 1, state Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that the detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools will be issued on October 5.

The minister informed that this decision was taken after a series of meetings conducted with various stakeholders that concluded today.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty said, "A series of meetings that were conducted with District Educational Officer (DEO) and Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) concluded today. Matters related to teacher training and the conditions for conducting classes according to the Covid norms were discussed."

The minister further said that the state Education Department has begun extensive preparations for the resumption of physical classes and will release detailed guidelines on Tuesday.

"Some schools have a lack of infrastructure facilities, so the government is planning to accommodate those students in nearby schools within the stipulated day of schools reopening so that they can follow all the Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Kerala government had earlier announced that the schools would be opened for Classes 1 to 7 and 10 and 12 from November 1 engaging fully vaccinated staff.

In revised Covid-19 guidelines issued on Saturday, the government allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18. However, only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala govt schools reopening
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

School reopening decision for classes 1-5 after festival season: Karnataka govt

Haryana government allows residential universities to conduct classes offline

Maharashtra Schools Reopening: Varsha Gaikwad meets officials ahead of reopening

Students need to pay full fees; schools can't stop them from writing exams: HC
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP