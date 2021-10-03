Kerala govt to issue detailed guidelines for reopening of schools

Ahead of the resumption of physical classes in Kerala schools on November 1, state Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that the detailed guidelines for the reopening of schools will be issued on October 5.

The minister informed that this decision was taken after a series of meetings conducted with various stakeholders that concluded today.

Addressing the media, Sivankutty said, "A series of meetings that were conducted with District Educational Officer (DEO) and Assistant Educational Officer (AEO) concluded today. Matters related to teacher training and the conditions for conducting classes according to the Covid norms were discussed."

The minister further said that the state Education Department has begun extensive preparations for the resumption of physical classes and will release detailed guidelines on Tuesday.

"Some schools have a lack of infrastructure facilities, so the government is planning to accommodate those students in nearby schools within the stipulated day of schools reopening so that they can follow all the Covid-19 guidelines," he added.

Kerala government had earlier announced that the schools would be opened for Classes 1 to 7 and 10 and 12 from November 1 engaging fully vaccinated staff.

In revised Covid-19 guidelines issued on Saturday, the government allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18. However, only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed.