Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University and the Raj Bhavan witnessed intense protests on Thursday by Left-affiliated student and youth organisations against the Vice Chancellor and the Chancellor, over the suspension of the university Registrar. Kerala University, Raj Bhavan see protests over Registrar's suspension

The CPI's student wing, the Students' Federation of India , marched to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s residence in protest against his actions as Chancellor of universities, alleging attempts to "saffronise" higher education institutions under the influence of the Sangh Parivar.

SFI activists climbed atop the barricades set up on the road to the Governor’s residence and refused to disperse despite repeated rounds of water cannons, prompting police to threaten the use of tear gas.

Police personnel at the site were seen urging the protesters to climb down and withdraw, warning that tear gas would be used if they did not comply.

However, SFI leaders refused to relent and remained on top of the barricades.

From there, they addressed both the protesters and the media, reiterating their allegation that the Sangh Parivar was attempting to "saffronise" higher education in the state. They asserted that the "Kerala model" of education would resist such efforts.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Federation , affiliated with the CPI, held a protest near the university’s administrative block. However, the demonstrators were arrested and removed by the heavily deployed police.

Outside the university gates, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India gathered in large numbers. Some climbed the barricades, faced several rounds of water cannons, and clashed with police personnel.

Many DYFI protesters later sat down in front of the barricades, shouting slogans against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Arlekar.

They said their protest was in response to the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, who had issued a notice cancelling a private event attended by Governor Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag was displayed.

The protesters said they would continue to agitate outside the gates for now, but warned that if such actions by the Vice Chancellor continued, they would climb over the barricades and stage a sit-in inside his office next time.

The SFI had earlier conducted massive marches to major universities across the state on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.