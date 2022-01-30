K'taka students to get training for filing professional courses applications

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday instructed the officials to conduct special training for students about filing an application for professional courses.

The Minister instructed the Director of the Department of Pre-University Education to conduct special training for students at respective college levels about filling in applications in an appropriate manner while submitting for CET/NEET/JEE through GET SET GO.

Narayana said it has been noticed that many students seeking entry for Engineering, Medical, and other Professional Courses through examinations conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) are making mistakes while filling in columns such as Annual Income, Category, Name, Date of Birth, Course Selection, etc. for which opportunity to become eligible is being lost.

To avoid such mistakes and thereby increase the chances of eligibility for professional courses, training needs to be conducted, he said.

The Minister also advised to bring awareness among students through social media, websites, and newspaper advertisements. (ANI)